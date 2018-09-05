Dementia awareness day to be held at Chichester Library

A dementia awareness day is being held with a 'wealth of information' available to residents at the city's public library.

The event is being held at Chichester Library on Monday 24 between 10am and 2pm.

Ryan Tyler, Alzheimer's Society services manager in Sussex, said: "This event at Chichester Library promises to provide loads of information on what dementia is, how it affects people and the services that are available locally.

"With 2,336 people living with dementia in Chichester, it is vital that more people are aware of the services and support available to them, including Alzheimer's Society Chichester Carers Support Group."

Representatives from organisations including Alzheimer's society, Carers Support West Sussex, Coastal West Sussex, Coastal West Sussex Mind, Crossroads, Dementia Support and Chichester Dementia Action Alliance attending.

To find out more about the day or Alzheimer’s Society services available in West Sussex, call the Sussex Helpline on 01403 213017 or visit www.alzheimers.org.uk/local-information/dementia-connect