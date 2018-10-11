Dementia Support launches charity’s Christmas card

A charity which supports those affected by dementia and their carers has launched a Christmas card - the first since the organisation launched in May of this year.

Dementia Support, based at Sage House in Tangmere, provides complete dementia services under one roof for the local community.

The card, and the original painting from which the card’s image has been taken, were unveiled on Tuesday, October 9.

The charity’s Christmas card has been designed by a Painting for Fun group who attend sessions at Sage Hous, and who were present at the unveiling ceremony. The group consists of people living with dementia and their carers and family; each month they individually paint a picture based on a theme chosen by the tutor David Shannon. David then takes everyone’s creations and puts them together as a collage.

The Christmas card’s scene depicts a snowy village at Christmas which everyone in the group contributed to as each tree, house, snowman, decoration, was painted by the attendees and then arranged as a collage.

David spoke about the work he has done with the group as a volunteer tutor: “The painting achieved by the Sage House Painting for Fun art group are extraordinary. The artists have mixed ability and skill, which is great and we accommodate that. The processes involved in being in a group, socialising, planning a painting and the painting itself are all a significant benefit to those who take part. All I do is to take their brilliant creations, cut them out and put them together as the collages, which are then framed. It is very much a team effort and lovely to see everyone’s work together.”

The other Christmas card design on sale is a Santa Hat which has been painted by Marion Swayne, who attends the watercolour classes. Marion comes to Sage House with her husband Ken, who is living with dementia.

Sally Tabbner, CEO, said: “We are very proud of our Christmas cards, more so because they have been designed by the people we support here at Sage House. It is a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness about dementia and show what our attendees achieve here at Sage House. Art is one of our many wellbeing activities which support people living with dementia, and their carers and families. We are very grateful to David for volunteering his time and skills; his art class has become so popular we run two a month!”

The Christmas cards are on sale at Sage House for £4 for a pack of 10 (same design per pack). The cards can also be purchased at the charity’s Christmas Fayre, held at Sage House, Tangmere, on Saturday, December 1.