Dental duo raise funds for charity

A dental duo have raised more than £500 for a dementia charity by taking part in a running challenge.

Family Dental Clinic practice owner Dr Magdalena Butler, along with clinic co-ordinator Sarah Stone, have completed a ten mile course in the 2017 Simplyhealth Great South Run. The money raised will go to supporting Alzheimer’s Society. Dr Butler said: “The whole event was superbly organised and there was a fantastic festival atmosphere. It was an all-encompassing day and everyone was treated with the same respect. It wasn’t really a race for us, more a run with other like-minded people. The crowd who came to watch were supportive and encouraging, and really made the day complete.

“Our patients have learnt so much more about Magda and I, and our running escapades, and likewise we have learnt so much about them! One patient announced that he had completed 10 Great South Runs, four London Marathons and one Glasgow Marathon. He then promptly donated £10 to our chosen charity, Alzheimer’s Society.”

“Our thanks go to all of our supporters, and of course our sponsors. Get ready to see us next year when we’ll be running it again.”

The surgery on The Hornet provides complete preventive, restorative and aesthetic dental services to patients in Chichester and the surrounding areas.

To add to the money raised by the team at Family Dental Care, visit the practice team or give them a call on 01243 771171.