Deputy mayor launches Shipwrecked Mariners' Society's Christmas card appeal

The Shipwrecked Mariners' Society launched its Christmas card appeal today (Wednesday October 9).

A reception, held at the Society's headquarters, was attended by volunteers as well as charity officials, artists and council representatives.

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Trevor Tupper ready to cut the ribbon, being held by volunteers

Deputy mayor of Chichester city Cllr Trevor Tupper, who cut the ribbon at the official launch, said: "I think the work they have done, after reading their report, is amazing.

"I hope this event here is successful and they make a lot of money and encourage people to see what they do and perhaps to benefit the society in the future."

The appeal features Christmas cards and tea towels with maritime and seasonal artwork to be sold, raising funds for the organisation.

Captain Justin Osmond, chief executive of the charity said: "We exist to support financial help to merchant seafarers and fishermen in need.

Calendars, tea towels and Christmas cards that will be sold to raise funds for the charity

"We pay out about £1.4 million a year. To raise that money, this is a really important aspect, not just though selling cards but raising awareness to our cause."

"[The appeal] is an integral part of our activities."

Captain Osmond added that a challenge the charity faces is finding people who are need of the charity's support.

For more information visit shipwreckedmariners.org.uk or contact general@shipwreckedmariners.org.uk.

