Designs revealed for new Bognor seafront play area

Plans for the new play area by KompanLtd
'Modern' and 'exciting' is how a councillor has described the plans for a new play area on Bognor seafront.

Arun District Council has today announced construction for the project is set to start in March and open in spring.

In a statement it said public consultation carried out last September had showed an 'overwhelming' 95 per cent of respondents wanted to see a new facility aimed at a range of ages and abilities and that it had chosen award-winning playground supplier, Kompan Ltd, to undertake the work.

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “We are pleased that construction is set to get underway next month, ready for a spring opening. We have listened to what the public wanted and are confident that they will be delighted with the results of this project to bring a fantastic play area to the heart of Bognor Regis.”

Arun said the 'imaginative designs' incorporate sea creatures, a theme chosen by residents in the consultation, and include a wide range of play equipment, along with seating and equipment designed for youngsters with disabilities.

Councillor Phil Hitchins, chairman of the Bognor Regis regeneration sub-committee, said: “I believe that the designs truly reflect what families want to see on the seafront, which is a modern, exciting play area that young people will really enjoy and want to visit over and over again.”