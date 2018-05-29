Developer ‘partner’ sought for Tangmere 1,000-home site

A developer is being sought to push forward a major plan for 1,000 new homes and community facilities in Tangmere.

Chichester District Council has announced it is looking for a development partner for the strategic site west of the village, which is expected to be bought under a compulsory purchase order.

Plans include introducing a new school and a small retail hub in the centre of the old and new housing, along with open spaces and a cycle path connecting to Chichester.

Tangmere Parish Council chairman, Andrew Irwin, said ‘difficult decisions’ had been taken in balancing housing needs with the desire to protect green field areas.

“The decision to embark on a Neighbourhood Plan and the resulting document that supports development in Tangmere is evidence of a co-operative approach that gives the village a significant input into the shape and detail that will emerge from the masterplan.

“The parish council supports the decision of Chichester District Council to press ahead with the developer selection, and looks forward to being closely involved in the process of delivering the vision that the community expressed in the Neighbourhood Plan.”

Cabinet member for planning district cllr Susan Taylor said the housing would provide Tangmere with around £2million in developer contributions.

She said: “It is important that we plan and identify where housing will go, because if we don’t do this there is the risk that developers will directly submit planning applications and local people will have no control over it.”

The final number of homes allocated to Tangmere could increase by up to 500 more under a review of the district council’s Local Plan.

After a public debate last year, the parish council agreed that if an increase were to be confirmed, it would request any additional homes were added to the existing strategic site, to avoid building on more fields.