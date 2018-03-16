Developer ups 250-home plan for Pagham

The number of houses being proposed for land north of Sefter Road, Pagham, has increased.

In the planning list published today, the application now details up to 280 dwellings, along with land for a replacement scout hut, land for an Ambulance Community Response Post Facility and land for either a primary school or care home.

A consultation event in 2016 saw concerns raised about the plans which then stood at 250 dwellings.

The latest update has attracted a flurry of objection letters, with 22 already listed on the planning portal over the last two days.

A document on the amendment stated: "We acknowledge that West Sussex County Council (WSCC) preferred location for a primary school is within south Pagham, highlighting a preference for location of a primary school at an alternative proposed development site (P/140/16/OUT - land south of Summer Lane and west of Pagham Road, Pagham)."

It added that it acknowledged the council's preference is for a two form entry school but that the council 'accept that the pupil place demand arising from proposed development schemes at Pagham create the need for a one form entry primary school'.

It continued: "Accordingly the applicant has revised the proposed development scheme to allow greater flexibility in the event that the delivery of this land is not secured through the planning process.

"As a 1FE primary school is required, it is necessary to continue to promote such a use for this application in the event that the other land does not ultimately come forward. However, if land safeguarded for a school is not required on this site, the land will become available for an alternative use, either being a residential or care home."

Let us know what you think of the news, email news@bognor.co.uk. For more news on Bognor Regis, click HERE

