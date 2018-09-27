Development of 22 Boxgrove homes gets go ahead

A planning application for 22 homes in Boxgrove has been approved, with restrictions.

The application for the development (18/00696/FUL) was permitted on Wednesday September 17 and will see residential units developed in land west of Abbots Close in Boxgrove.

Alongside the residential units, the development from Bargate Homes Ltd will include a public open space, landscaping, access and car parking.

Resident Anthony Moignard, who lives by the development with his wife and two children, objected to the plans and said: "I've been fighting it since 2016. There are a number of reasons I objected. It intrudes in to my privacy, I just think someones being paid. It goes against the councils local plan. It's a poor plan.

"All the social housing is right at the bottom. It's like an exclusion zone. They could have done so much more if I'm honest.

"The way this country is going it just wants to rip up fields. We are building in excess of 1,000 homes in Chichester and our vehicle network cant take it. It's a joke getting in and around Chichester — It's just ridiculous."

Plans were permitted with the Section 106 which is used lessen the impact of the homes on the local community and infrastructure.

Bargate Homes Ltd put through an appeal to Chichester District Council after it failed to issue a response to the application within eight weeks.

The developer said in the design and access statement: "The proposal is in compliance with adopted planning policy and national planning policy.

"The design and layout is simple but accommodates technical requirements of access, parking, vehicle tracking, separation distances, garden areas and landscaping in a manner that will create an attractive, small residential development on this edge-of-village location."

