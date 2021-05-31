Dial 999 if you see this man in Chichester

Leslie Buck, 44, was last seen on Satuday (May 29) at about 7.30pm. It is believed he may have travelled into Hampshire or the Chichester area.

Police said they are 'increasingly concerned' for his welfare and have asked anyone who sees him to dial 999 immediately.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police are urgently searching for Leslie Buck, 44, who has been reported missing from the Emsworth area.

"Leslie was last seen around 7.30pm on Saturday (29 May) and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare. Leslie is described as a white male with short brown hair and glasses.