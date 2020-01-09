Divers rescued after failure between Pagham and Chichester harbour

Six divers had to be rescued yesterday (Wednesday January 8)after the charter boat they were sailing on suffered a machinery failure.

The divers had been travelling on an eleven metre charter boat after diving on a wreck south of Pagham and were returning to Chichester harbour.

Picture via Selsey Lifeboat Station

When they were unable to return due to a machinery failure the skipper of the boat called the UK Coastguard.

The Selsey all-weather lifeboat (ALB) launched at 3.25pm and headed to the position of the casualty 1.5 miles South West of Selsey Bill.

After arriving at 3.38pm a line was passed to the vessel and at 3.45pm a tow was established between the lifeboat and casualty and a course was set for Chichester harbour.

The weather on scene was wind south westerly force 1-2 sea state slight with overcast sky.

Picture via Selsey Lifeboat Station

The entrance to Chichester harbour was reached at 4.50pm and the tow continued into the harbour before reaching the vessels moorings at 5.10pm.

After the vessel was safely moored on the moorings the lifeboat made the return journey back to Selsey arriving back at 6.00pm and rehousing straight away.

The lifeboat was washed down refuelled and made ready for service by 7.15pm.

The crew were Coxswain Martin Rudwick, 2nd Cox Colin Pullenger, Mechanic Phil Pitham, Pip Skeet, Harry Emmence and Terry Healy.