Dog found in Bosham: Can you help police find its owner?

Police in Chichester have tweeted a photo of a dog that was found in Bosham last night.

The dog has been taken in until its owner can be located.

Chichester Police said in a tweet: “This little chap was found roaming around Bosham at 22:30 tonight.

“He’s safe and behind bars until we can locate his owner.

“Please call 101 if you can help quoting ref 1373 of 02/01/20.”

