Don't Forget the Driver: Residents react to first episode of BBC Two show set in Bognor

Residents have reacted to the first episode of a brand new BBC Two show set in Bognor Regis.

Don't Forget the Driver first aired at 10pm on Tuesday night and stars BAFTA winning actor Toby Jones as main character Peter Green, a coach driver who lives and works in the town.

Jay Britton said the show was 'pretty good' and added: "I quite liked the way they capture the younger coach driver character. Like a stereotypical Felpham lad and reminded me of a few people I know."

Helen Sheppard said: "I liked it — very dark comedy and the ending was quite moving. Toby Jones was brilliant. I'm intrigued to see what happens next."

Kristy Elsmere, joint managing director of Woods Travel, which supplied the coaches for the show, said the company's staff and drivers 'loved being involved' adding: "I thought it was an excellent program. They have worked hard to show Bognor in a realistic but nice light — and the coaches look wonderful.

"It looked wonderfully sunny and as far as the coaches go, we would happily offer Peter Green a job, but not Squeaky Dave."

Malcolm Daniells was less impressed with the show: "Budget! Low cost but I'll watch next time to see if it improves!"

Maggie James said: "Will watch again next week. Thirty minutes is not long enough to judge how it may pan out. Bognor looked lovely."