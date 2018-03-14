Double marathon challengers needed

Fundraising champions are needed to take part in a double marathon challenge for a children’s hospice.

Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice is looking for adventure-seekers to seize the moment and take part in the ‘Race to the King’ challenge to raise vital funds for local life-limited children.

Chestnut Tree House is calling on adventure-seekers to seize the moment in support of the hospice

Race to the King is set to take place on June 23-24, and is a double-marathon challenge for walkers and runners. Starting at the Slindon Estate participants will walk, jog or run 52.4 miles along South Downs Way, finishing on the steps of Winchester Cathedral.

Lauren Gowing, events fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House said: “Every challenge and event our supporters take on for us makes a difference. This double marathon is a real endurance challenge, but every penny raised will go a long way to helping us to raise the £6,850 we need each day to cover all our specialist care services – both at the hospice and in families’ own homes.

“In our 15th birthday year, we want to inspire everyone to live for the Now and make every moment count. This is the first time we’ve been involved in Race to the King, and urge anyone looking for an ultra-challenge to sign up and help us to help local life-limited children and families live life to the full.”

Race to the King participants can choose to take on the full distance in one go (£39 registration), or opt to complete it over two days, which includes camping overnight on Saturday, June 23 (£59 registration). The minimum sponsorship for either is £425. Visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/race-to-the-king to find out more or to register.

Chestnut Tree House provides care and support to around 300 children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Sussex and South East Hampshire – both at the hospice and in families’ own homes.

The cost of providing this vital service is more than £3.5 m per year, yet the hospice receives less than 7 per cent central government funding so relies heavily on the generosity and support of the community to continue providing vital care to children and families.