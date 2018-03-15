Dozens answer rallying cry to take back Rogate pub

The fight to save a beloved Rogate pub is gaining momentum as pledges come pouring in.

More than 100 people packed out the village hall on Saturday, all keen to hear the latest on the community effort to buy back the White Horse pub.

Village hall chairman Emma Yellop said: “It is clear from the enthusiasm expressed that ‘Save the White Horse’ has huge support from the community and momentum is building as the project moves forward.”

She began the campaign along with former chairman Brian Allison in February last year after the East Street pub was first closed.

The campaign is trying to raise £550,000 to cover the £415,000 price tag set by Harveys Brewery and for refurbishment.

But despite the steep challenge, the community is off to a flying start.

So far more than £42,000 has been pledged to the project, almost 15 per cent of the target.

During the hour-long meeting, eager residents listened to presentations by the project team about the history of the project to date and the finances associated with buying the pub and getting it open again.

The group plans to raise the money through grants, donations, and a community share scheme.

If needed, a loan could be applied for to top up the funds.

Mark McTaggart from the Plunkett Foundation spoke to the audience about the community share scheme.

The Plunkett Foundation has offered a conditional loan and grant up to £100,000.

Mr Mctaggart said: “Plunkett has already helped more than 140 community businesses – and none have failed!”

The community share scheme is set to launch in April.

Emma Yellop added that the minimum investment of £250 would give investors the same privileges as the biggest sums collected.

What do you think? Email your views to midhurst@jpress.co.uk!