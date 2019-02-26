Dramatic car fire in Petworth car park

A Mini Cooper 'exploded' into flames at a car park in Petworth this morning, with Midhurst firefighters called to assist.

Firefighters successfully put out the engine fire in Lower Pound Street car park, which broke out at around 8.40am this morning.

Car park fire, Petworth 26-02-19. Photo by Jeremy Edwardes

No one was hurt but images from the scene show the front half of the vehicle was left completely burnt out.

Jeremy Edwardes, who called 999, said the Mini had 'exploded' into flames.

He said: "I was sat at home in Morgan Court and I heard a loud explosion and then could see black smoke.

"My concern at that point was, I park my own car in the same car park. All safe though, phew."

He said he had alerted Chichester District Council to the damaged Tarmac.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one engine from Midhurst was sent to the scene.

He said: "On arrival, the crew found one car alight. It was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and one high pressure hose reel.

"The crew then damped down any hotspots, and left at 9.43am.