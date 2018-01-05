Drink and drug-driver campaign sees five Bognor convictions

Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers has seen five men linked with Bognor Regis convicted.

The campaign, which ran from December 1 to January 1, saw 195 arrested with a total of 46 people convicted so far.

The following information has been released by police regarding the latest convictions:

n Mihail Ropot, 31, a factory worker, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was arrested in High Street, Bognor Regis, on December 2 and charged with driving with 49mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 2, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £340 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

n Peter Ovenell, 33, a plasterer, of The Halt, Hambrook, was arrested in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on December 10, and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath having attempted to drive, criminal damage, assault a PC and possession of cannabis.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 29, his driving licence was endorsed with ten penalty points and he was sentenced to a 12 month community order. He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Ovenell received ten points rather than a disqualification as he was in charge of – but not driving – a vehicle.

n Krzysztof Matlewski, 44, a refuse worker, of Wish Field Drive, Bognor Regis, was arrested in Marsh Lane, Oving, on December 10, and charged with driving with 81mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 29, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also ordered to pay a £600 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

n Jan Zlobinski, 63, a gardener, of Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis, was arrested in Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis, on 10 December and charged with driving with 104mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 29 December, he was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was also ordered to pay a £576 fine, £85 costs and a £58 victim surcharge.

n Mihai Roibu, 23, unemployed, of no fixed address, was arrested in Gibson Way, Bognor Regis, on December 16, and charged with driving with 83mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving with no insurance, and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 2, he was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He was also ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.