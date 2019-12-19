Driver rescued from vehicle stranded in flooded Lickfold road

A driver was rescued from a vehicle stranded in floodwater in a road in Lickfold this morning.

A retained crew from Midhurst was called to the scene in Highstead Lane, Lickfold, at 11.10am today, the fire service confirmed.

The crew rescued the driver from the vehicle with the help of a Surrey Fire and Rescue Service crew from Haslemere.

At 3.30pm, the road remained ‘impassable’, the fire service said.

A spokesman said: “With further bad weather forecast into the weekend, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is urging drivers to take extra care in these conditions, and not to chance their luck with floodwater.”

SEE MORE: Person hit by train between Chichester and Havant