Duke and Duchess ‘want to visit Sussex frequently’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to visit the area ‘frequently’, according to Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for West Sussex.

Mrs Susan Pyper said it had been a ‘difficult decision’ to choose where the royal couple should go to during their first visit to Sussex on Wednesday but gave hope of many visits to ‘in years to come’.

Mrs Pyper, who represents the Queen in West Sussex, said: “It marks just the beginning of what I hope will be a long and enjoyable relationship between Their Royal Highnesses and ourselves.

“I know that they wish to visit as frequently as their busy schedules allow and we have so much to show them in vibrant, diverse and beautiful West Sussex. Their intention is to really get to know the county.”

She said it had ‘seemed sensible’ to showcase the Sussex coastline during next week’s visit, which includes Chichester, Bognor Regis as well as Brighton and Peacehaven in East Sussex.

But she added: “They will be going all over the county in years to come and have expressed a wish to learn about and see at first hand the challenges faced in some parts of the community as well as to hear about our many success stories. I will make sure that happens.”

