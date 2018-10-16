Duke of Richmond named as new patron of Sussex Community Trust

The Duke of Richmond is the new patron of Sussex Community Foundation, it has been announced.

The announcement was made at the first Sussex Charities Fair at Goodwood House on Saturday (October 13).

28 local charities met guest with an interest in hearing more about the work of the Foundation. Speakers included ex-chairman of the Charity Commission, William Shawcross, and investment manager Anthony Bolton, who also co-hosted the event.

Kevin Richmond, chief executive of Sussex Community Foundation said: "We are delighted that the Duke of Richmond has agreed to be our patron and continue our association with his family.

"The Sussex Charities Fair has been the perfect event at which to announce his support. It has been a perfect example of the work we do — bringing some amazing local charities together with generous local philanthropists to celebrate our great county and highlight the massive difference that we can make by supporting local charities."

The Duke said: "At Goodwood, we value entrepreneurial spirit, attention to detail and a sheer love of life.

"The amazing diversity of local charities in Sussex is testament to the great vitality of our community and shows that many people share these values. Sussex Community Foundation provides flexible and long-term funding that allows local charities to continue their amazing work.

"My father showed great entrepreneurial spirit in getting the Foundation started in 2006 and I am delighted to continue our family's support for this great charity."

Since it was founded in 2006, the Foundation has given over £13 million in grants to smaller charities and community groups across Sussex and endowment, currently worth £17 million, which will provide sustainable funding for Sussex for years to come.