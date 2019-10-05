Earnley Concourse fire: Shocking pictures show scale of destruction

Shocking drone pictures have revealed the scale of destruction after a fire at Earnley Concourse today (Saturday).

Eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform rushed to the derelict building being consumed by flames at 1pm today.

Drone photo from the scene at Earnley Concourse

Smoke billowing as eight fire engines tackle large fire near Chichester

No one has been reported as harmed, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Nearby resident Brad Head said on the Chichester Observer Facebook page: “Loads of crews here, smoke still billowing.”

Crews continue to fight the flames this afternoon.