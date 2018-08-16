Bognor’s The Regis School celebrates out of this world A level results

Another group of young stars were all smiles this morning as they collected their hard-earned A level results at The Regis School.

Students saw their months of revision pay off and are set to embark into their exciting futures, with some possibly bound for outer space.

Students celebrating this year's fantastic results

Principal Mike Garlick, said: “Our sixth form students have worked extremely hard over the last two years to achieve these strong results, which I hope they will all take great pride in.

“Likewise, our staff team have continued to offer exceptional support and guidance to ensure students have all they need to succeed, so I would like to thank them for all their efforts.”

The academy continued its trend of strong results at A level and level 3.

I got an A in biology and I never thought I had it in me Harry Turner

At A level, 37 per cent of grades were between A* and B, and 60 per cent between A* and C.

What’s more, a fantastic 16 per cent of students came home with the highest A* and A grades.

One such student was George Hume, 18, who surprised himself with an amazing three A*s in biology, physics and maths.

George said: “I didn’t expect them to be so good. I needed AAB.

Yazmine Lane with her results

“I managed it through a lot of hard work. It’s all just non-stop revision.”

Avid Stargazing Live fan George is excited to be going to the University of Sheffield to study physics and astrophysics.

“It’s all about universal stuff. I find that really interesting.

“I have always liked space and stuff. I would like to be a university professor.”

Budding astrophysicist George Hume with head of sixth form Connie James and principal Mike Garlick

Perhaps unsurprising in the county that produced national space hero Tim Peake, but George is not the only one from The Regis School that plans to study astrophysics.

Classmate Harry Turner said he was ‘shocked in a good way’ to have got three As and is off to study physics with astrophysics at the University of Leeds.

He said: “I got an A in biology and I never thought I had it in me.

“The benefit of a degree is lots of different doors open.”

Yazmine Lane received wonderful results, securing a B in English literature, an A in history, and an A* in sociology.

She will be studying law at the University of Surrey;

She said: “I am really happy with my results.

“The jump from GCSE to A level is very challenging and I am so grateful to my teachers for their support over the last two years.”

Applied level 3 outcomes saw continued strong performance with 44 per cent achieving distinction* or distinction grades and 84 per cent achieving merit grades or above, with a 100 per cent pass rate.

Applied subjects performing particularly well included health and social care, sport, drama and music, all achieving a plethora of distinction* and distinction grades.

Some of the standout performers included: Rhys Jones, Shannon Trussler, Karis Pullen, Natalie Cowen, Katie Hood and Lucy Finch.

Congratulating students on their results, Connie James, head of sixth form, said: “I am immensely proud of our students who have shown great commitment to their studies over the past two years.

“Students and staff alike have worked exceptionally hard in preparing for these new, challenging courses and I am delighted to see such strong results.

“I would like to wish each and every one of our students every success as they take their next steps and I am particularly pleased to see them taking up such a strong range of university, higher education and training courses.”