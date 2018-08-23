Bourne Community College head 'very proud' of GCSE results

Bourne Community College students achieved 'excellent' GCSE results today.

Almost 20 per cent of students received a grade 7 or above in maths and over 18 per cent achieved a grade 7 or above in English.

Excellent results were also achieved in food technology with and 85 per cent pass rate and 100 per cent pass rates in BTEC sport and French.

The college also said it saw a 'significant improvement' in Spanish and product design.

Headteacher Yvonne Watkins said: "The Bourne Community College is extremely proud of the focus and dedication shown by students and staff over this year and we are delighted to

announce a good set of results for the class of 2018.

"This year has been a real challenge with the new grading systems and exam criteria for all GCSE’s and so we are especially proud of those who rose to the challenge and have seen their

hard work reap fruition.

"It has certainly been a year of hard work and commitment. Our sincere congratulations must go to all our departing students, who have successfully completed their time at the Bourne

and have been a real credit to themselves as well as to the College.

"We are very proud of them all and wish them well for a very successful future as they take up their hard earned places at local colleges and in their future careers."

The highest achiever at the college was Ben Tweedle who got maximum scores in all his subjects with Tadeus Harrison, Tess Grant, Lucia Stock, Ben Labedz, Freya Wheeler, Daniel

Walster, Ella Silvester and Morgan Sturt ranked as the next top ten achievers.

A special mention was also given to Zak Ellis, Isabelle Ross, Jamie Byrne, Ashley Payne, Ollie Hutton, Isabelle McKee and Alex Damper who surpassed all progress targets and

expectations, according to the college.

