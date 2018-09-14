Chichester College is first to join Red Box scheme

A scheme designed to help young women struggling to afford sanitary products has arrived at Chichester College.

The college was the first city organisation to join the Red Box Project and will be home to donation and collection boxes, with anyone able to donate sanitary products while students can take what they need.

Shelagh Legrave, chief executive, and Andrew Green, executive principal, at the Chichester College Group, have shown their support by donating products.

Shelagh said: “This is a great example of how we are working with our local community to help tackle important social issues. The issue of period poverty is a serious one and it can have a major impact on many young women. This is a step towards addressing this issue and supporting any of our students who may be affected.”

Andrew added: “This is a fantastic project and we are pleased to be able to support it, by both hosting a donation box for people to donate to and having red boxes with products for our students to be able to access. If people would like to donate to the Red Box project, they can do so by simply popping into the main reception.”

The Red Box Project aims to alleviate anxiety, embarrassment and stress caused by a lack of sanitary protection. Students requiring items will be able to access the red box discretely via the college’s welfare office and student union, where they can take what they need.

Part of a national campaign, Lynsey Hutcheson, from Stedham, is spearheading Red Box Project in Chichester. She said: “It just takes one person to make a donation to make a difference to a young woman’s life. The idea young women may not be able to access sanitary products is heartbreaking and I knew I had to get involved.

“But it is also important to remember this appeal isn’t just about period poverty. It’s also for those who maybe don’t have access to products for whatever reason – it could be there isn’t someone at home who they feel they can talk to about products or they simply don’t have any with them that day.”

Chichester High School has also joined the project. The school said: “We are delighted to be involved with The Red Box Project. We’re looking forward to receiving our box and encouraging our students (boys and girls) and their families to donate. It’s so important we work together to ensure we are all aware of period poverty and how we can support others.’