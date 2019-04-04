Chichester school pupils celebrate 'outstanding' results

Pupils at a Chichester school are 'delighted' after being admitted to the senior schools of their choice.

Pupils at Oakwood School are celebrating after hearing that news that every Year Six pupil has gained entry to their chosen senior school next year.

The 'outstanding' results also mean that 13 scholarships have been awarded to pupils across the curriculum including academic, art, sport and music subjects.

Headteacher Clare Bradbury said: “We do our best to prepare the children academically, but it’s also important to equip them with this important set of life skills so that they can move confidently on to their next school.

“It’s wonderful that the scholarships have been awarded across so many areas of education, which reflects our passion for providing as wide an educational experience as possible for all our pupils.

“All the children are delighted with their achievements and are full of excitement for the next step in their education. We are so proud of their commitment and drive to achieve their best both at Oakwood and also to ensure they attend a senior school of their choice.”

During the summer term, pupils will get to enjoy an academic enrichment programme that supports the development of skills, such as leadership, resilience and teamwork, the school added.