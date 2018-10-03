Delight after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could see new 'fantastic asset' at Bognor Regis

Supporters of a new £35m technology park in Bognor Regis have spoken of their delight at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the development.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially opened the facility at the University of Chichester’s Bognor Regis campus this morning which of its key supporters hailed as a boost for the area.

Harry and Meghan at the Tech Park

Jonathan Sharrock, chief executive of Coast to Capitol, said: “What is better than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visiting us, showcasing the new park to actual royalty?”

Coast to Capitol played a key role in the development of the newly-launched Tech Park which will bring together all science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics courses onto one state-of-the-art site for all students to enjoy.

The development was completed with assisted funding and supporting grants of a total of £8million through the government’s Local Growth Fund through Coast to Capital Local enterprise Partnership and a total of £2.7million from the office for students.

Coast to Capitol is a local enterprise partnership which works hard to help lead economic growth and job creation within the local area to secure a more prosperous and sustainable future for all.

Mr Sharrock explained: "It is a fantastic asset to the region.

"It basically does three things, its an education facility to give students a proper STEM education, which is the future of the regional economy.

"Second is they have designed the curriculum for the needs of local employers, so we can be confident and people who graduate from the building can go into the local economy, and get jobs in the big companies around here.

"And thirdly it is an investment in Bognor Regis, so for the students, faculty and staff, it’s all part of the Bognor economy and the growing economy."

For more information on the visit to the Tech Park click here

Pick up your free 8-page souvenir supplement of the royal visit when you buy tomorrow’s Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst and Petworth Observer.