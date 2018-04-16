Double celebration for Southbourne

Southbourne Junior School had two reasons to celebrate after receiving a good Ofsted report and an eco award.

The school was rated ‘good’ in all areas following a two-day inspection, with the curriculum described as “exciting”.

In her report, lead inspector Liz Bowes praised the governance and teaching at Southbourne and the “strong and determined leadership” of headteacher Louise Gasser.

She said: “She has a clear vision to ensure that all pupils develop an enthusiasm for learning.”

Ms Bowes added: “Leaders and governors have had a positive impact on improving the quality of teaching and pupils’ outcomes.”

These improvements saw the percentage of Year 6 pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths exceed the national average. The progress made by most children since joining the school was described as “at least good”.

There was particular praise for the progress being made in reading, with the majority seen to be reading fluently.

In 2017, the percentage of youngsters working at a higher standard in reading was almost double the national average.

When it came to the children’s behaviour, Ms Bowes said they were considerate of others while being polite and courteous to each other.

The children were enthusiastic about their school, with parents sharing their views.

One parent told inspectors: “My child is thriving at the school and I am delighted at the progress she has made. The curriculum is rounded and engaging and the communication is excellent.”

Mrs. Gasser said she was “extremely pleased” with the report, adding: “I am so proud of our whole school community and the Ofsted recognition of our inspiring curriculum and imaginative teaching of subjects.”

As if the Ofsted report was not enough reason to raise a smile, parents were soon informed of another achievement – a silver Eco Schools Award.

The school already had the bronze award under its belt and now eco teaching assistant Karen Buncle and her team of Eco Warriors are working to gain the Green Flag.

To read the full report, log on to the Ofsted website.