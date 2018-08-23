GCSE Results-Impressive results from The Academy, Selsey

Students at The Academy, Selsey were both relieved and proud to be leaving the school this morning having collected their GCSE results, with improvements made this year.

Headteacher, Mr Tom Garfield said: “We are delighted at The Academy, Selsey with the way that our students approached these challenges and this reflected in the progress that the students have made.”

The Academy this year had 22 per cent of its students obtaining a grade 5 or above in both English and maths.

High achievers included Kathleen Pirad, who achieved a grade 9 in both history and chemistry and grades 8 and 7 in her other subjects.

Another high achiever was Tom Challen, who received the great news that he had reached both grade 8 and 9s across the board, in a total of ten subjects.

Mr Garfield gave special mention to the following high achievers: Jack Hall, Chris Cheshire, Abbie Mitchell, along with those students who have made significant progress, who were: Toby Brown, Przemek Heron, Alice Slaughter, Grace Cutting and Henry Hamer.

Mr Garfield and other teachers at The Academy Selsey are very proud of the effort each and every student has gone to and Mr Garfield said: “It is a reflection of the ethos of our school that students across the board have met their expectations.”