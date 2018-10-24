Gillian Keegan MP tries bricklaying as part of 'Love Our Colleges' campaign

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan tried her hand at bricklaying at Chichester College on Friday (October 19).

Visiting as part of the 'Love Our Colleges' campaign which celebrates the positive impact of colleges on their local communities.

Gillian looked around the dedicated construction unit, meeting bricklaying students and having a go herself, as she helped to build a pier training model after some guidance from lecturer Neil Redman and second year student Jake Hinkins.

Neil said: “Bricklaying is a real skill and is a vital part of the construction trade industry. We recommend trainee bricklayers would spend two years atcollege, studying at level 1 and 2 to learn the trade, before moving into an apprenticeship programme.

“It’s not every day that an MP comes into the workshop and asks to have a go, but Gillian did alright – she placed the brick well but I think she found it trickier than she thought it would be, especially controlling the mortar. With a bit of training, she was also able to practice the technique of levelling.”

Gillian said the was 'impressed' by what she saw at the college and said: "It has been wonderful to come and spend time at Chichester College. I went to a further education college myself, from 16-18, and it was a life changing experience for me.

"It is great to see the work that is taking place her in Chichester, along with the high standards of facilities and teaching. It is a bit different to when I was at college.

"Colleges offer essential educational opportunities to many people, from all walks of life — giving an alternative route through education and into employment. I certainly couldn't have done what I have without my college education."

The ‘Love Our Colleges’ campaign is a partnership between Association of Colleges (AoC), National Union of Students (NUS), Association of College and School Leavers (ASCL), University and Colleges Union (UCU), Unison, GMB, TUC and National Education Union (NEU).