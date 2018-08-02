Goodbye to Chichester headteacher who ‘enhanced reputation’ of school

A book of memories was presented to the retiring headteacher of a Chichester school who was priased for his commitment, knowledge and attention to detail.

Nick Taunt retired after 18 years as headteacher at Bishop Luffa School at the end of the summer term and was given a warm send-off by local headteachers, past and present staff, members of the Parents and Friends Association, the board of directors and representatives of the Diocese of Chichester.

Nigel Hoggarth, chairman of the board of directors, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to watch Nick at work. His commitment, knowledge, attention to detail and the standards that he sets himself and others are second to none. He personifies the school vision – ‘Always our best because everyone matters’.”

Mr Hoggarth added: “Nick has fought tirelessly to maintain the breadth of curriculum that he believes is the entitlement of all our pupils and students.”

Simon Tooley, chairman of the Parents and Friends Association, spoke on behalf of the parents.

He said: “Under your leadership, you have built upon and enhanced the school’s reputation. Each head has built on the foundations laid by his predecessor and you leave this school in an excellent condition.”

Austen Hindman will become the school’s new headteacher on September 1. Read more about him here: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/education/new-headteacher-chosen-for-bishop-luffa-1-8398786

