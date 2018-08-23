Impressive GCSE results for Chichester Free School

Students at Chichester Free School are celebrating after a superb 86 per cent of pupils taking their GCSEs this year achieved a grade or above 4 in English and maths (grade 4 is the equivalent to a C).

This year’s students are the first to have seen through year 7-11 at the Chichester Free School and the results they have achieved reflect the efforts each individual has gone to.

The school’s interim principal, Jenny Clough, said: “We are extremely proud of the pupils.

“The pupils and staff have shown resilience and dedication through a time of national change in the way GCSEs are assessed and the hard work has paid off. “

High achievers Included Eric Saunders who obtained 11 GCSEs, nine of which were grade 7 or above, including two grade 9s, and Georgia Adamson, who achieved grades 6 and above in all her subjects, including two grade 9s and a grade 8.

Many of the students will be embarking on their A level studies at Chichester Free School sixth form which opens this September. at a new location, on Hunston Road.

Other special mentions for their hard work and impressive achievements go to both Vittoria Hambleton and Isaac Thomas, who achieved eight grade 7s or higher and Ella Brooks, achieving fantastic success with seven top grades amongst her subjects.

