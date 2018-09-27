New outdoor classroom at Chichester school

A new outdoor classroom has been built in the play ground of an independent Chichester school, to make the minds of its children 'more fresh and active'.

The Prebendal School, in West Street, had a planning application approved (18/01738/LBC) by the Chichester District Council on September 20 for the erection of an outdoor play equipment area/outdoor classroom.

Picture contributed

Mark Chapman, bursar & clerk to the school governors, said the classroom, which has been already been built, will greatly benefit both the teaching staff and the pupils at the school.

He said: "The new building is for both a new classroom and an outdoor play area.

"As well as extending our usable teaching space in an area that was previously plain, it brings a different way of learning for the children.

"It will make their minds more fresh and active."

Picture contributed

Mr Chapman said the instillation will make learning more 'stimulating'. particularly if the learning 'links in with the outdoors'.

He added: "It is an attractive place to be and it invites you to come and look at it."

Following the erection of the canopy last Thursday (September 20), The Prebendal School tweeted: "It’s here! The canopy is finally on our outdoor classroom, and we love it.

"What a brilliant addition to our environment."