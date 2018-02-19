School pays tribute to teenager killed at Barns Green level crossing

The headteacher of Tanbridge House School has paid tribute to a "kind, generous and caring" teenager, who died at the Barns Green level crossing at the weekend.

Will Hallett, 15, died with his 72-year-old grandfather, after their car was struck by a train on Saturday morning.

Headteacher Jules White said: "Our school community is trying to come to terms with the tragic events that saw Will and his grandfather lose their lives on Saturday February 17.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to Will’s family at this awful time.

"Will has always been known as a wonderful person and student. He was universally popular and always showed the very best qualities of being kind, generous and caring.

"Will was highly intelligent and a model student who is held in the highest regard by his peers and staff.

"Will put others before himself and is a role model for others.

"Our thoughts are with Will's family and friends and we hope that they can be supported and left to grieve in peace."