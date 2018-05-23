School ‘rightly proud’ after praise from Ofsted

Compassion and quietly determined leadership coupled with pinpoint plans to improve have earned Funtington Primary School praise from Ofsted.

The school, in Heather Close, West Ashling, recently underwent a short inspection – its first visit since September 2013 – and maintained its ‘good’ rating.

In her report, inspector Janet Pearce said: “Leaders and staff have maintained the strengths in teaching, learning and assessment, including the teaching of reading, since the last inspection.

“Pupils’ behaviour and personal development continue to be a notable strength of the school.”

She added: “Plans to improve the school are focused on exactly the right priorities.”

Headteacher Sarah Titley and her team were praised for taking ‘immediate and decisive action’ following the school’s ‘disappointing’ end-of-key-stage results in 2017.

Ms Pearce said: “With such a close and determined focus on raising standards in writing and mathematics, it is not surprising that your assessments and pupils’ work now demonstrate good progress in reading, writing and mathematics.

“Pupils’ attainment is on track to be in line with or above national figures.”

Mrs Titley said: “The whole community of pupils, parents, staff and governors at Funtington are rightly proud of this reflection of our school.

“While it is a very positive report we will not stand still and the whole leadership team is determined in its continued effort to achieve the highest standards.”

Looking at the next steps for the school, Ms Pearce said leaders should ensure that pupils from all groups made good progress and achieved their potential.

In addition, the most able children should be challenged to think deeply, explore concepts and build up their vocabulary.

Mrs Titley said: “Nurturing talent across the full range of ability is important to our school and strategies such as the use of deeper questioning in mathematics to encourage independent learning and analytical thinking are already embedded.

“This and other similar strategies are allowing teaching staff to ensure the most able students are challenged and motivated.”

"Importantly, at Funtington we continually invest in learning and this report gives us the opportunity to ensure focus is applied where it is needed so that every student can reach their full potential."

To find out more about Funtington Primary School including availability of places, contact the school office on 01243 575675 or email office@funtingtonprimaryschool.co.uk.

Tours of the school and discussions with the headteacher can be arranged. www.funtington.w-sussex.sch.uk