School's pride at record-breaking results

Staff at Oakwood Prep School have praised their Year 6 pupils after every one of them was awarded a place at their chosen secondary school.

Headteacher Clare Bradbury and her team described the school's latest exam results as "outstanding", with a record-breaking 37 per cent of pupils earning scholarships in areas such as academics, art, music and sport.

Ms Bradbury said: "We are incredibly proud of our Year 6 pupils. Not only have they all achieved successful entry into their chosen senior schools, both independent and state, we have a record-breaking 19 scholarships and awards.

"With today’s educational climate increasingly focusing on pure academic results and grades, Oakwood School is committed to providing a dynamic curriculum for all pupils, from nursery through to Year 6 in order to celebrate individual strengths.

"Oakwood’s Year 6 pupils have shown clearly in their bumper crop of senior school scholarships and awards that educational success is best found by providing a broad and engaging curriculum with passionate teaching."