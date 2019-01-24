Selsey school celebrates positive Ofsted inspection

Medmerry Primary School in Selsey has been praised for its ‘friendly’ atmosphere and engaging curriculum in its latest inspection by Ofsted, rated good.

In a report published this week, an inspector praised the welcoming and well-behaved pupils and recognised the work behind ‘significant improvements’ in the quality of teaching and the curriculum since the last inspection.

Michael Tidd, headteacher at Medmerry Primary School, celebrating Ofsted success with pupils

Medmerry has been rated as a ‘good’ school since 2010.

The latest report, following an inspection in December, noted the broad curriculum taught at Medmerry, alongside extra-curricular activities such as archery and kickboxing.

Particular praise was given to improvements in literacy and maths.

READ MORE: Families in the South of England are being invited to take up the Big Pedal 2019 – the UK’s largest cycling, walking and scooting challenge for schools. Find out more here.

HM inspector Catherine Old found staff had worked hard to create a ‘buzz’ about reading throughout the school in the last few months and the standard of mathematics was strong throughout the school.

Headteacher Michael Tidd said: “Medmerry School is a welcoming and friendly community and we pride ourselves on a broad and engaging curriculum, so it’s pleasing to see these qualities recognised in the inspection report.

“The outcome reflects the hard work of the whole school community – parents, staff and pupils – all of whom work together to make Medmerry such a great place to teach and learn.”

Medmerry Primary School is part of Schoolsworks Multi-Academy Trust. Schoolsworks CEO Chris Seaton thanked the ‘strong community’ of staff, pupils, parents and carers.

He said: “As a Trust we are proud of the team at Medmerry Primary School and are delighted that their hard work, enthusiasm and dedication have been justly rewarded with a positive Ofsted report.

“In Schoolsworks, we are determined to improve outcomes for all our children and there is no doubt that those who attend this school are provided with broad and interesting primary education.”

For more education stories, click here to our education section of our website