Children have been getting into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing as their favourite fictional characters.

Among this slideshow of pictures there is Wally, Mrs Trunchbull, Matilda and Stick Man - among others.

Daimon Gould, six, from Nyewood Infant School, as Wally from Where's Wally.

