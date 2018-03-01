Snow sees Chichester College and museum close

Chichester College has taken the decision to close because of the freezing weather.

A decision on whether it will open tomorrow will be taken in the morning.

At 4.22pm on the college tweeted: “We’ve taken the decision to close the college (Thursday March 1).

“There will be no evening classes today.

“A decision as to whether we will be open tomorrow (Friday March 1) will be made early in the morning. Please check the website for the latest info: http://socsi.in/DNIW2

The Weald and Downland Museum is also closed today and tomorrow.

It tweeted earlier: “Due to the snow that is forecast the #Museum will be closed on Thursday 1 and Friday 2 March inclusive.

“We reopen on Saturday 3 March.

“Our apologies for any inconvenience caused. #snowmageddon #sussex”