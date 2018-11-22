Stedham students take on an adventure at Cobnor

Pupils from both year 5 and 6 at Stedham Primary School had the time of their lives at Cobnor Activity Centre in Chidham for their residential trip.

Both the children and staff took part in a variety of activities which included canoeing, aeroball and climbing.

The pupils stayed for a total of three days and two nights and then returned to school slightly exhausted but proud of their perseverance and determination throughout the trip.

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust based at Chichester Harbour delivers outdoor, residential and environmental activities, which provide learning and educational development outcomes to support young people.

For further details on Cobnor visit: www.cobnor.com.