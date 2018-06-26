Strike action at Sussex schools called off

Strike action planned for seven Sussex schools has been suspended.

Teachers at Central CE Academy, in Chichester, along with Pashley Down Infants (Eastbourne), Ocklynge Junior School (Eastbourne), Cavendish School (Eastbourne), Ratton School (Eastbourne), Hailsham Community College, and Bourne Primary School (Eastbourne) were due to strike on Wednesday (June 27) as part of a dispute over pay.

But the National Education Union (NEU) said the action had been called off "because of significant progress in negotiations".

The dispute over pay policy in East Sussex has already seen two days of strike action in April. The union said many teachers in East Sussex see lower pay than in most of the country.

An NEU spokesman said Central Academy, which is part of the Diocese of Chichester Academy Trust, had been part of the dispute because the Trust bases its pay policy on the East Sussex system and has the majority of its schools in the county.

