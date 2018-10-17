Students and famous faces prepare to be delighted at University of Chichester graduations

The hard work of students at the University of Chichester will be celebrated as it holds more of its graduation ceremonies.

And they will be joined by some familiar faces from the world of sport and music.

The graduates and their families will fill Chichester Cathedral on Thursday, October 18 and Friday, October 19 for the ceremonies which the university’s vice-chancellor Jane Longmore signals a new chapter for the students.

She said: “Graduation is rightly seen as a celebration of achievement and the triumphant end of an important phase in our students’ lives.

“I hope that this ceremony will also mark a beginning, in that they will take with them not just happy memories of their time at Chichester but a quest for knowledge and the gift of friendship that will last a lifetime.”

Three honorary graduates will also be joining the students at the ceremonies.

Chi-chi Nwanoku, a passionate advocate of the importance of music in students’ lives, is to be made an Honorary Doctor of Music.

She is the founder, artistic and executive director of Chineke! - Europe’s first professional orchestra of majority Black and Minority Ethnic musicians and regularly presents for BBC Radio 3, Radio 4, and guests for BBC Proms Extra.

Meanwhile former England international footballer and manager Hope Powell will be made an Honorary Doctor of Sport.

Hope, currently the women’s first-team manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, won 66 caps for England as a player and managed the team for 162 games, including at the 2012 Olympic Games.

In 2003, she became the first woman to achieve the UEFA Pro Licence: the highest coaching qualification available.

The final honorary recipient also comes from the world of sport with Formula One’s Michael ‘Herbie’ Blash being made an Honorary Doctor of Business Administration.

Herbie Blash has been one of the major architects of F1 and is a well-respected figure in the F1 community. He was the FIA deputy race director at Formula One races from late 1995 until he stepped down at the end of the 2016 season.

Herbie started working in Formula One in 1965 with RRC Walker Racing as a mechanic before joining the Lotus team in 1968. In 1973, he became the team manager for Brabham where he worked alongside owner Bernie Ecclestone and designer Gordon Murray. His time at the team oversaw the world championship wins of Nelson Piquet in 1981 and 1983.

He continued as team manager until 1988 but left the team when it was sold by Bernie Ecclestone.

A full list of the graduates can be found in the Chichester Observer series dates October 18, 2019.

Chichester University students celebrated their graduation at Chichester Festival Theatre: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/chichester-university-students-to-celebrate-their-graduation-1-8638680