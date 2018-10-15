The Learning Tree Nursery owners 'devastated' by closure

Owners of the Learning Tree nursery have said they are 'devastated' after they gave parents less than a day's notice of its closure.

Parents of children at the Midhurst nursery said they were 'furious' with the last-minute closure as many were left trying to find childcare for the next day.

A statement from the owners said: "We couldn't use agency day staff which are impossible to find here and wouldn't know our children, but we did have bank staff and also brought in two staff and ourselves but that wasn't enough to achieve what was needed.

"For us the care of the children was paramount and that really needed consistency and continuity. As a result of resignations and staff sickness we didn't have staff available for the weeks ahead at all.

"We have put so much in to the nursery to make it really special for the children including our new little forest school area. We are both devastated by this."

Former staff and parents had a final meeting at The Grange on Bepton Road on Saturday (October 14).

Mum Emma, whose 20-month-old son attended the nursery said: "It was so nice to see the parents to come together. We all donated to the cost of the room and it was really lovely in general.

"The vast majority of staff were there and, bar a few who couldn't make it or lived quite far away and it was nice for all the children to see one another. It was just a nice morning and was nice to see our little community come together!"

