Update: School closures

The following West Sussex schools will be closed today due to adverse weather conditions.

Albourne CofE Primary School

Balcombe CofE Controlled Primary School

Bolnore Village Primary School

Gattons Infant School

Handcross Primary School

Harlands Primary School

Hassocks Infant School

Herons Dale Primary School

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School (Cuckfield)

Lindfield Primary School

Southway Junior School (Burgess Hill)

St Augustine's CofE Primary School

St Giles CofE Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Haywards Heath)

St Mark's CofE Primary School (Staplefield)

St Peter's CofE Primary School (Ardingly)

The Burgess Hill Academy

Turners Hill CofE Primary School

Warden Park Primary Academy

Warninglid Primary School

Windmills Junior School

Woodlands Meed School

St Andrew's School, in Worthing, has postponed this evening's Parents’ Evening for Year 7 boys and will email a revised date to parents affected..

Billingshurst Primary School has cancelled all of today's after school clubs to allow staff and children to get home safely.