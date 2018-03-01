Update: Schools closures for March 2

The following schools have announced that they will be closed today (Friday March 2)

Barnham Primary School, Bognor Regis

Bersted Green Primary School, Bognor Regis

Bishop Tufnell CofE Infant School, Felpham

Bourne Community College, Emsworth

Brinsbury College

Chichester College, Chichester

Chidham Parochial Primary School

Colgate Primary School

Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School, Chichester - The school will be closed on Friday 2 March. The school has an inset day on Monday 5 March

Downview Primary School, Bognor Regis

Duncton CofE Junior School, Petworth

Easebourne CofE Primary School, Midhurst

East Wittering Community Primary School, Chichester

Felpham Community College, Bognor Regis

Fordwater School, Chichester

Funtington Primary School, Chichester

Graffham CofE Infant School, Petworth

Hollycombe Primary School, Liphook

Lancastrian Infants' School, Chichester

Littlegreen School, Compton, Chichester

Medmerry Primary School, Chichester

Midhurst CofE Primary School, Midhurst

Nyewood CofE Infant School, Bognor Regis

Oakwood School, in Horley

Rake CofE Primary School, Liss

Rose Green Infant School, Bognor Regis

Rose Green Junior School, Bognor Regis

Sidlesham Primary School, Chichester

Singleton CofE Primary School, Chichester

St Anthony's School, Chichester

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Bognor Regis

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Worthing

St Richard's Catholic Primary School, Chichester

The Academy, Selsey

Twineham CofE Primary School, Haywards Heath

West Wittering Parochial CofEd School, Chicheste

Updates will be added as we get them.