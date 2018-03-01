Update: Schools closures for March 2

The following schools have announced that they will be closed today (Friday March 2)
Barnham Primary School, Bognor Regis
Bersted Green Primary School, Bognor Regis
Bishop Tufnell CofE Infant School, Felpham
Bourne Community College, Emsworth
Brinsbury College
Chichester College, Chichester
Chidham Parochial Primary School
Colgate Primary School
Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School, Chichester - The school will be closed on Friday 2 March. The school has an inset day on Monday 5 March
Downview Primary School, Bognor Regis
Duncton CofE Junior School, Petworth
Easebourne CofE Primary School, Midhurst
East Wittering Community Primary School, Chichester
Felpham Community College, Bognor Regis
Fordwater School, Chichester
Funtington Primary School, Chichester
Graffham CofE Infant School, Petworth
Hollycombe Primary School, Liphook
Lancastrian Infants' School, Chichester
Littlegreen School, Compton, Chichester
Medmerry Primary School, Chichester
Midhurst CofE Primary School, Midhurst
Nyewood CofE Infant School, Bognor Regis
Oakwood School, in Horley
Rake CofE Primary School, Liss
Rose Green Infant School, Bognor Regis
Rose Green Junior School, Bognor Regis
Sidlesham Primary School, Chichester
Singleton CofE Primary School, Chichester
St Anthony's School, Chichester
St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Bognor Regis
St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Worthing
St Richard's Catholic Primary School, Chichester
The Academy, Selsey
Twineham CofE Primary School, Haywards Heath
West Wittering Parochial CofEd School, Chicheste
Updates will be added as we get them.