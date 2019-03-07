World Book Day 2019: Pictures from across Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst

World Book Day is upon us and children across the area – and a dog – have dressed up as their favourite literary characters.

Take a look through some of our readers’ pictures of their little ones in their costumes, as well some from our photographers, and if you haven’t done so already, send in your own – and don’t forget to take a look at some of the costumes from across the Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing areas, and Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex areas.

Charlotte, 9, from South Bersted Church of England Primary School in Bognor Regis, as Matilda UGC Buy a Photo

Rocco Robinson, 5, from Bishop Tufnell School in Bognor Regis, as The Cat in the Hat UGC Buy a Photo

Amelia Peters, 4, from Portfield Primary Academy in Chichester, as an Oompa Loompa UGC Buy a Photo

Brooke Leythorne, 10, from East Wittering Community Primary School, as the Mad Hatter UGC Buy a Photo

View more