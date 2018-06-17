Eight fire engines called to major blaze in village

Firefighters rushed to tackle a major blaze that broke out in Earnley last night (Saturday).

At its height eight fire engines were on scene at Earnley Concourse off Drove Lane, having been called at around 11.30pm.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said this morning (Sunday) that the incident is still under investigation, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

There are no reports of any injuries.

One crew was still on scene this morning damping down and checking for any hotspots.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Earnley Concourse is a conference centre which was once proposed as a place to house 200 asylum seekers.

But in the midst of major opposition the proposals were withdrawn back in 2015.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.