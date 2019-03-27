Elaborate funeral held at Chichester Cathedral for woman who donated everything to a parrot charity

An elaborate funeral at Chichester Cathedral was held for a woman who gave her estate to a parrot charity on Friday (March 22).

Belinda Renton-Coomber who died aged 78, requested to be taken to Chichester Cathedral by white horses and a white carriage and for the release of doves which took place at her home after the funeral.

A picture of Belinda when she was younger

With no contactable relatives, Belinda left her estate to a parrot sanctuary called Safehaven Parrot Refuge.

An avid animal lover in her life, Belinda’s coffin entered the cathedral to Sheep May Safely Graze, by Johann Sebastian Bach and left the cathedral to the tune Galloping Home, the theme to the television show The Adventures of Black Beauty .

Both hymns, Morning Has Broken and All Things Bright and Beautiful, also made references to wildlife and, in particular, birds.

Emily Allchurch, managing director at solicitors, Owen Kenny, said: “We always fulfil our clients’ wishes”.

The two white horses and cart as Belinda's coffin arrived at the cathedral

Funeral director Jason Corbin said Belinda was ‘delightful’ and had been ‘lovely’ to deal with as he did before her death.

Jason said: “She wanted horses because she grew up with them and she loved birds.

“Belinda got exactly what she wanted – she got a fantastic send off.”