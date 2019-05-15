Elitas Fitness owners launch new exclusive gym in Chichester

Two old school friends’ fitness dreams have come true as they proudly open their third facility

On Saturday the mayor of Chichester joined business partners, Ben Hanton and David Cox, to officially open the newest branch of Elitas Fitness in Terminus Road.

A first look inside the new facility

The passionate pair initially opened the first Elitas Fitness facility, a private PT studio, in 2013 and then went on to open a membership gym at Chichester Rugby Club in 2015.

The newest venture is a 3,000 square feet high-end gym, full with exclusive equipment including certain pieces which were used in the Rugby World Cup training venues.

Owners Ben and David expressed just how excited they are to provide their specialist knowledge and expertise to all new members.

David said: “We each have over ten years experience in the fitness and health industry and the service we will continue to provide in our new facility will not only focus on clients outside appearance but their health inside.”

The gym is already open for one to one sessions and a variety of fitness classes but members will be able to use all of the exclusive equipment from Saturday, June 1.

Ben added: “Me and David have been friends since we went to school together at Bishop Luffa and it is so great to share your dream with someone who has the same passion.”

For further information and opening times visit www.elitas.co.uk.