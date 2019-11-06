Emergency repair work underway in Selsey after water mains burst

Engineers are working 'flat out' to repair burst water mains in Selsey and Sidlesham.

According to Portsmouth Water, three pipes in Coppice Lane, Street End Road and Beach Gardens burst in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

A spokesman confirmed that the pipe in Beach Gardens, Selsey was quickly fixed but two separate groups of engineers remain on site at the other two locations, as of 12pm.

He said: "It was reported to us very early this morning.

"We are trying our best to minimise disruption. We are working flat out to fix the faults.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Community Facebook group The Selsey Grapevine reported this morning that there had been 'major flooding' in Coppice Lane and residents 'have been without water since 1am'.

