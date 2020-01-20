Emergency response after reports of two people in the water in Bognor Regis

The emergency services were called to reports of two people in the water in Bognor Regis early on Sunday morning.

The Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team was tasked to the scene at 2.50am on Sunday (January 19), along with the Littlehampton Coastguard Team.

Both teams were stood down enroute, after it was confirmed that both casualties were out of the water and in the care of the police.

A coastguard spokesman said: “In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

