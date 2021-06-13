Emergency services carry out search after kayaker goes missing in Selsey
Emergency services are searching the area to try and find a missing kayaker.
Police first issued a missing persons appeal for Shane Davies, 33, last night.
He went missing at about 3.30pm on Saturday (12 June) after getting into difficulty while kayaking with a friend and there are concerns for his welfare, said police - read more here. Photos show emergency service staff searching the area near the beach.
A Coastguard helicopter is also pictured scanning the coast.
Shane is described by police as white, about 5ft 9ins, of a medium build with brown hair.
He was wearing camouflaged shorts, a multi-coloured vest top and a red life jacket, police said.
"Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1290 of 12/6," said police.
"In an emergency, call 999."